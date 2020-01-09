Mumbai: Driver held for stealing cash from employer’s sweet shop

Mumbai: Kandivli Police have arrested three people, including the driver of the chartered accountant, employed by a reputed sweet mart, MM Mithaiwala, for theft of cash worth Rs 12 lakh.

Police said, the main accused, Pradeep Sangle, 41, was the mastermind, who orchestrated the robbery and roped in two of his friends-- Pramod Bagwe, 35 and Sumeet Dighe, 41, who fled with the cash.

Sangle, was one of the trusted employees of the complainant, Mitesh Shah, who requested him to deliver the cash, when the briefcase went missing. The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Shah, who collected the daily earnings from the MM Mithaiwala shop in Malad (W) after duly counting it and taking it home, only to deposit it in a bank the next day, recently found himself in a fix.

On January 2, Shah followed the same routine, but instead of heading home after counting and collecting the cash from the shop, he headed to a meeting and requested Sangle to drop off the money to his place and come back later to pick him.

Hours later, when Sangle returned to pick up his boss, he said he could not drop off the cash at Shah’s residence, as he was caught up in a personal errand, said Sagar Bhokare, investigating officer from Kandivli police station.

When Shah checked the vehicle, he noticed the briefcase with the cash was missing, after which he made primary enquiries with Sangle, who claimed he was unaware of the case.

Shah immediately approached Kandivli police station and registered a case of theft against unidentified persons and began the probe. It was only after Sangle was questioned on the basis of his call records that he confessed and unravelled his plan,” said Bhokare.