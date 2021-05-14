Mumbai: Drive-in vaccination centre begins for senior citizens in Chembur

A new drive-in vaccination centre started on Friday at K Star Mall in Chembur East that falls under the M-West (MW) ward of the civic body.

The drive-in centre has been started inside the parking lot of the mall and Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has pushed the civic body to initiate this facility. Shewale had also been instrumental in starting the first drive-in centre of the city at the parking premises of Kohinoor building.

Speaking to FPJ, Shewale said that this facility will be available only for senior citizens who are 60 years and above and the doses will be administered only after preregistration.

"The drive-in facilities are being set up to administer the doses to senior Mumbaikars in a smooth manner. Most of the senior centres are due for their second dose and with time the facilities will be expanded for other age groups as well," said Shewale.

According to civic officials, the parking lot has a facility to house as many as 200 cars at a time, two separate entry and exit points have been set up for smooth access and lanes have been marked inside the parking lot, to help cars maintain queues.

"On the first day we kept a limited target of 100 plus doses and we were able to reach the full target, with time as we get more stocks, the target of vaccination will also be expanded," Prithviraj Chouhan - assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of MW ward told FPJ.