Mumbai: DRI seize consignments containing undeclared iPhones worth Rs 42 crore smuggled from Hong Kong

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials caught a stockpile of iPhones being allegedly smuggled into the country. The consignment had arrived from Hong Kong, at Air Cargo Complex (ACC), Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. In the import documents, the goods were declared as “memory cards”. Physical examination, however, revealed that the consignment actually contained 3,646 iPhone-13 mobile phones. The mobile phones and apple smart watch have been seized. The total value of the seized goods is around Rs 42.86 crore, while the declared value of the goods was only Rs 80 lakhs.



Speaking about the seizure, a DRI official said, "After developing precise intelligence, officers of DRI inspected two consignments on Friday. These consignments had arrived from Hong Kong, at ACC. In the import documents, the goods were declared as “memory cards”. Physical examination, however, revealed that the consignments actually contained iPhone 13 Pro (2245), iPhone 13 Pro Max (1401), Apple Smart Watch (1) and another item."



He added, "Thus, a total of 3,646 (three thousand six hundred and forty-six) iPhone-13 mobile phones were found in the intercepted consignments. The mobile phones and apple smart watch, not having been declared, were seized under the Customs Act, 1962. The total value of the seized goods is around Rs. 42.86 crore, while the declared value of the goods was only Rs 80 lakhs. The iPhone 13 models went for sale in India from September 2021 onwards, with a base price of Rs 70,000, and some of the higher-end models costing up to Rs 1.80 lakh. Import of mobile phones into India attracts effective Customs Duty of around 44 percent."



The detection of attempted smuggling of these high-end phones of latest models in such large numbers shows how quickly the smugglers establish their smuggling networks for the latest products, like iPhone 13. This detection has helped unearth a serious import fraud, reinforcing DRI’s ability to detect and combat unique and sophisticated methods of smuggling, having substantial revenue implications. As the guardians of the nation’s economic frontiers, DRI remains steadfast to combat smuggling, the agency said in a statement issued on Sunday.

ALSO READ Mumbai: DRI nabs another suspect involved in foreign currency smuggling case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 10:07 PM IST