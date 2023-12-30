Mumbai: DRI Seize Cigarettes Worth ₹2.4 Cr From Airport Air Cargo Complex |

Based on intelligence indicating suspected cigarette smuggling through the Air Cargo route, an import consignment at the Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai was intercepted on 29.08.2023 by the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai. The declared cargo of the consignment was bed sheets and dress material, arriving from Dubai. Upon examination, officers discovered cigarette cartons concealed neatly inside the layered boxes of fabrics.

1 arrested, further investigation underway

The smuggled cargo consisted of 15,86,960 cigarette sticks with a market value of approximately Rs 2.4 Crores, which has been seized. The seized cigarettes included popular brands such as Esse Lights, Benson & Hedges, and Guadiana Garam. During the investigation, one person involved in the smuggling activity has been arrested. Further investigation is in progress.