Mumbai: Dr Harish Pathak Appointed New Dean Of KEM Hospital After Dr Sangeeta Rawat’s Retirement

Dr Harish Pathak has taken charge as the new Dean of Mumbai’s KEM Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai, April 30: Dr Harish Pathak has been appointed as the new Dean of KEM Hospital, a leading government-run medical institution under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He succeeds Dr Sangeeta Rawat, who retired on April 30 after serving for over three years.

Senior forensic expert takes charge

A senior and respected figure in the medical community, Dr Pathak currently heads the Department of Forensic Medicine at the hospital. He is widely known for his contributions to medical education, research, and clinical practice.

Dr Pathak completed his higher secondary education in science at Janki Devi Bajaj School of Science in Wardha. He went on to earn his MBBS and MD degrees from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sevagram (Wardha).

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KEM marks centenary year

KEM Hospital is marking its centenary year, even as a proposed name change has sparked debate within the medical fraternity. The hospital currently has around 2,250 beds and caters to over 3,000 outpatients daily.

Considered one of Mumbai’s premier public healthcare institutions, KEM Hospital plays a vital role in providing affordable treatment and advancing medical education.

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