Mumbai: Downward Trend | ACB witnesses marginal 4% dip in corruption cases

Mumbai: The State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has witnessed a marginal 4% dip in the number of corruption cases registered in 2022 as compared to 2021. A cursory glance at the statistical records between January 1 and December 29, 2022 (uploaded on the ACB’s official website) reveals a total 744 cases as compared to 773 registered in the corresponding period in 2021.

This year, the 744 cases include 723 traps, 12 disproportionate assets (DA) cases and nine other graft related offences. The number of tainted persons caught in connection with trap cases in 2022 has gone down to 1,024 from 1,064 last year.

However, as a routine pattern which is noticed every year, corrupt personnel from the revenue and police wings seemed engaged in a tough battle to clinch the top two slots. While the revenue-land records wing topped the list with 173 traps, their counterparts in the police department were not far behind with their indulgence in 160 bribe cases.

A total of 62 traps were reported against panchayat samiti members, followed by 46 related to municipal corporations, 43 zilla parishad and even 28 staffers attached to the education wing amongst others, netted by the ACB last year. This apart from elected representatives and mediators who were also booked for graft by the ACB in 2022.

The tainted accused include 74 class I officers, 123 class II officials, 558 and 44 class III and IV staffers, respectively. The ACB has also blown the lid off 12 disproportionate assets cases and seized unaccounted wealth amounting to over Rs24 crore from 20 people.

Among the eight zonal divisions, Pune executed the highest number of traps (155) in 2022, followed by 124 and 121 by Nashik and Aurangabad. Thane and Nagpur divisions registered 83 and 74 cases, respectively. Notably, only 38 people in 29 cases were convicted in 2022.