Mumbai: Double dismissal for cop held for ₹ 22 lakh bribe

After his dismissal and reinstatement, police inspector Anand Bhoir has again been dismissed from the service for the same offence. He was held for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹22 lakh in 2019.

In May this year, the state government cancelled his dismissal and reinstated him. However, following an uproar, the order has been cancelled and Bhoir has been dismissed once again. State home minister Dilip Walse Patil had also sought a report from the police.

Confirming the development, joint commissioner of police (administration) Rajkumar Vhatkar said, “The state government has cancelled the officer’s reinstatement order, and accordingly he has been dismissed from service.”

During the review, the city police found the departmental inquiry prima facie proving the allegations against Bhoir and granted permission to charge-sheet him in the bribery case as there was substantial evidence against him. The police submitted its report to the state home department.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 09:47 AM IST