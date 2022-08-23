Mumbai: Domestic help involved in Rs 47 lakh theft at Khar arrested

Representative

The Khar police have arrested a domestic help for allegedly committing theft of property worth Rs 47 lakh, including cash and jewellery, from the residence of a businessman. The police got leads about the suspect from CCTV footage of the building after which he was intercepted by the Bhusawal railway police following an alert from their Mumbai counterparts. The police recovered the entire stolen booty within 12 hours after the crime was reported.

Mahesh Gandhi, a resident of Khar (west) had lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday stating that he had gone to Udaipur with his family and had kept domestic help Rahul Kamat, 24 – a native of Madhubani in Bihar – to take care of his home. When the complainant returned from Udaipur he realised that the house safe was broken into and 834 grams of gold jewellery, 2 kg of silver and Rs 3.82 lakh in cash were stolen.

While investigating the case the police came across the CCTV footage of the building and it was learned that Kamat had left the premises with two bags. The police then worked upon the information of the trains that leave for Bihar and believing that Kamat could flee on the Jaynagar Express, the police informed the Bhusawal railway police about Kamat, shared the CCTV footage and provided related details to them.

The Bhusawal police managed to trace Kamat and took him under their custody along with the stolen property. The police have also seized a drilling machine that Kamat had used to break the safe. Kamat was then handed over to the Khar police for further investigations. He was produced before the court which remanded him to police custody till August 25, police said.