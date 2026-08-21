Mumbai: Dog Killed After Being Run Over By Car In Mulund Society; Police Book Unknown Driver

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the car and driver allegedly involved in the death of stray dog Munny in Mulund | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: A female stray dog, fondly known as Munny among residents of Nirmal Lifestyle Society in Mulund West, was allegedly run over by an unidentified car on Tuesday afternoon.

The dog sustained severe injuries and died at the spot, following which the Mulund police have registered a case against the unidentified driver for allegedly driving rashly and negligently and fleeing without providing medical assistance.

Incident Inside Mulund Society

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around noon on August 18, when Munny was sitting on a road inside Nirmal Lifestyle Society. An unidentified person allegedly drove a car at high speed and in a negligent manner, running over the dog and causing serious injuries.

The incident created panic among residents, while the driver allegedly fled the spot without stopping to help the injured animal.

Sadhana Ravindranath Maurya, 49, a resident of the Opel Building in the society, immediately informed her daughter, Ritika Maurya, 28, about the incident.

Ritika, an architect working with Exium Global Pvt. Ltd. in Thane, told police that she has been caring for stray animals since childhood. She regularly feeds stray dogs in the area and arranges medical treatment for them when they fall ill. She was particularly attached to Munny.

Dog Declared Dead

After receiving the call, Ritika rushed to the spot and found Munny suffering from severe abdominal injuries and heavy bleeding. She immediately called the police helpline numbers 100 and 112 and sought assistance. She also called veterinary doctor Dr Abhijit Kulkarni to examine the dog. The veterinarian subsequently declared Munny dead, according to the FIR.

Police Examine CCTV Footage

The Mulund police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Although the society's CCTV cameras did not capture the actual collision, sources said footage showed a car passing through the area around the time of the incident, while some residents could be seen rushing towards the spot.

Police are examining the available CCTV footage and conducting further investigations to identify the vehicle and its driver.

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