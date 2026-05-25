Mumbai Doctors Remove Rare 6-7 Cm Tumour Spreading From 19-Year-Old's Nasal Cavity To Brain In Complex 7-Hour Surgery | AI

Mumbai: A 19-year-old girl suffering from frequent nosebleeds, headaches, and mild vision disturbances was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive tumour that had spread from the nasal cavity to the brain. Doctors at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai successfully removed the 6–7 cm tumour through a complex 6–7 hours dual-approach surgery, helping preserve the patient’s quality of life without visible facial scars.

Initial symptoms & suspected causes

Initially presenting with severe nosebleeds for two days, along with headaches and slight vision issues, the symptoms were suspected to be linked to common conditions such as stress, sinus problems, or excessive screen exposure. However, investigations revealed a large tumour extending into the sinuses and breaching the brain’s protective layer. Doctors said possible differentials included olfactory neuroblastoma, chondrosarcoma, meningioma, and fibrous dysplasia.

Given the tumour’s size and its proximity to critical structures such as the eyes, brain, and major blood vessels, doctors decided to proceed directly with surgery instead of waiting for a biopsy. A multidisciplinary team used a dual surgical approach — through the skull and the nose — allowing specialists to operate simultaneously and reduce complications.

Decision to proceed directly with surgery

The surgery was led by Dr. Prasad Kasbekar along with Dr. Keval Shukla, Dr. Paresh Naik, and Dr. Ruchit Kansaria, supported by teams across oncology, neurosurgery, endoscopic skull base surgery, anaesthesia, and intensive care.

The patient recovered steadily after surgery and is expected to resume normal daily life without long-term visible impact.

Patient recovery & long-term outlook

“This case is a strong reminder that symptoms we often ignore—like repeated nosebleeds or headaches can sometimes indicate serious underlying conditions,” said Dr. Prasad Kasbekar. “In this patient, the tumour had already reached the brain. Timely intervention was critical, as delaying treatment could have significantly reduced survival chances. Early diagnosis can make treatment less complex and outcomes far better.”

Doctors also stressed that persistent symptoms such as repeated nosebleeds, nasal blockage, headaches, or vision changes should not be ignored, as early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes and reduce the need for complex procedures.

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