Mumbai: Doctors remove 15 cm intra-articular knee lipoma tumour

Mumbai: The doctors have successfully removed a 15 cm tumour from the patient suffering from intra-articular knee Lipoma on September 30.

Consultant Orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo Spectra Mumbai Dr Jeet Savla, said, "The patient Mita Gada (50) had a 15 cm tumour as she was suffering from intra-articular knee Lipoma. The tumour was developed on her thigh bone, and under the muscle layer of her knee. It had spread to the knee."

Dr. Savla added that the patient had been brought in with a swollen right knee. After medical tests, it was revealed that she was suffering from arthritis. For her swelling, an MRI was done, which diagnosed her with lipoma. In this disease, a fat tumour was formed under the skin and above the knee bone.

"She was experiencing excruciating pain as this fat mass was compressing the nerves in her leg. Usually, these tumours are found in the superficial parts of the body, such as the arms, legs, back, stomach, neck, etc. It is very rare that a tumour of this kind has been seen in the knee. A fat lump can be 1 to 3 cm. However, in this case, it was a massive 15.7 cm, "she added.

She is stable now and soon will be discharged from the hospital.

Gada said, "I could not walk properly because of my leg and had to depend on my family for basic tasks. When the medical tests diagnosed me with lipoma, I was afraid that it would be a complex surgery. But the doctor here really helped me overcome my fears and undergo the surgery."