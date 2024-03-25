Mumbai: Doctor Swindled Of ₹67,500 In Hotel Booking Scam

The Azad Maidan police have filed a case against an unidentified fraudster who swindled a doctor, working at Bombay Hospital, out of Rs67,500.

In his complaint to the police, Dr Vibhor Pardasani, 48, stated that he intended to visit Meghalaya with his family for summer vacation. Despite booking tickets, he needed to secure accommodation, leading him to search online for a suitable hotel. Pardasani found the Heritage Club Tripura Castle in Shillong through Google and contacted a person named Pramod, who claimed to represent the hotel.



Pramod persuaded Pardasani to deposit Rs67,500 into the hotel’s account to book three rooms. Initially, Pardasani deposited Rs33,500 as an advance payment, with the agreement to pay the remainder upon arrival. However, Pramod insisted that the full amount be paid due to alleged technical issues with the system.

After complying with Pramod’s demand and paying the remaining sum, Pardasani received another call, claiming that the payments were still not reflecting in the system. Pramod then demanded the full amount again, refusing to return the initial deposit.



Pardasani sought the help of a friend residing in Shillong, who investigated the matter locally. It was discovered that no one named Pramod worked at the Heritage Club Tripura Castle. Upon learning of the scam, Pardasani approached the police.