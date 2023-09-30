Mumbai: Divided Opinions Emerge As State Commission Restrains Shops From Collecting Consumer Data

Mumbai: Consumer panel directs Central Railway, GRP to pay for passenger's stolen jewels | Representative Image

Mumbai: Consumer activists in the city have a split opinion with respect to news of directives by a state commission restraining shops from collecting consumer data. While some welcomed it, others had queries.

A coffee shop had refused to generate the bill unless the customer was willing to part with his mobile number. The consumer eventually gave the number, paid the bill, had his cold coffee, and then approached the consumer commission.

Interim order

The state commission in turn gave an interim order that restrained the shop from taking any personal details of customers. "It is a good decision because the government has also issued advisories. this thing will be further strengthened with the Data Protection Act. Ultimately it boils down to data protection. Earlier it was covered under the Information Technology Act. They have issued an interim direction. It is a good step," said advocate Shirish Deshpande, chairman of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, a consumer rights body.

Data is allegedly systematically sold to agencies

He added, "Data is systematically sold to the agencies and that is why we get so many unsolicited emails and calls. There has been a mushrooming growth of this with many agencies thriving on that and something like this was necessary. We will be in touch with the central ministry on this. The central ministry has done its job of issuing guidelines and now they have to see through it that it is being implemented. You can refuse to give such data. Otherwise, gullible citizens give all for asking," added Deshpande.

"It is shocking that the state commission has entertained this complaint. The consideration paid for the coffee would be much less than the pecuniary limit of the state commission, which entertains complaints where consideration paid exceeds ₹50 lakhs. I think even the costliest resort would not have a cup of cold coffee that exceeds ₹50 lakhs," said Jehangir Gai, another consumer activist.