 Mumbai District Central Co-Op Bank To Receive Sion MHADA Land For 30-Yr Lease
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai District Central Co-Op Bank To Receive Sion MHADA Land For 30-Yr Lease

Mumbai District Central Co-Op Bank To Receive Sion MHADA Land For 30-Yr Lease

Initially, the state government had planned to allocate land in Aarey Colony, where the Mumbai Veterinary College is located, for the construction of the cooperative building.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 02:19 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank | Wikipedia

The Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank will now be allocated land in Sion, previously owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). This decision was approved during a state cabinet meeting held on Sunday, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, offering significant relief to the bank.

Read Also
Mumbai: NCLT Urged To Direct ICICI Bank And Other Lenders To Fulfill Financial Commitments To Jyoti...
article-image

Initially, the state government had planned to allocate land in Aarey Colony, where the Mumbai Veterinary College is located, for the construction of the cooperative building. However, opposition from local leaders led to the reversal of this decision. The state government has since decided to provide the Sion MHADA land instead.

Read Also
Mumbai: 43-Year-Old Vile Parle Fashion Designer Duped Of ₹2.62 Lakh By Scammer Posing As Bank...
article-image

The new land allocation involves leasing the Sion property to the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank for 30 years. Instead of the previously assessed value of Rs 24.23 crore, the land will be leased based on current market rates. The bank will also have the right to construct a commercial and business facility of approximately 2034.55 square meters on the site, with the land being transferred with ownership rights for the building construction.

FPJ Shorts
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Courts Disgruntled BJP & NCP Legislators In Pune & Satara

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Courts Disgruntled BJP & NCP Legislators In Pune & Satara

'Insured Not Entitled To Claim For Treatment In India Under Overseas Travel Insurance Policy':...

'Insured Not Entitled To Claim For Treatment In India Under Overseas Travel Insurance Policy':...

Mumbai News: High Court Refuses Bail To AIDS Patient Accused Of Child Trafficking

Mumbai News: High Court Refuses Bail To AIDS Patient Accused Of Child Trafficking

'Insensitive': Congress Leader Nana Patole Criticises BJP & PM Modi Over Handling Of Jalgaon...

'Insensitive': Congress Leader Nana Patole Criticises BJP & PM Modi Over Handling Of Jalgaon...

Maharashtra: Cabinet Approves To Implement Revised National Pension Scheme For State Employees;...

Maharashtra: Cabinet Approves To Implement Revised National Pension Scheme For State Employees;...