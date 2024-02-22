Mumbai: Dismantling Of Sion ROB To Begin On February 29

Sion ROB |

Mumbai, February 23: The dismantling of Sion road over bridge (ROB) will finally commence on February 29, a crucial step for the proposed 5th and 6th rail lines connecting Kurla to Parel. The decision follows a series of deliberations and a month-long postponement, driven by the intervention of local residents and politicians.

Originally scheduled for January, the process faced delays due to discussions surrounding its impact on local residents and motorists. A senior official from the Central Railway (CR) confirmed on Thursday that all pertinent issues have now been resolved, allowing the project to move forward.

About Sion ROB:

Built in 1912, the bridge has served as a vital link connecting Dharavi, Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg, and the Eastern Express Highway for over a century. Its impending closure is expected to disrupt east-west traffic flow, leading to potential congestion on alternative routes, such as the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road. Motorists will need to reroute through Kurla, connecting the Eastern Expressway and LBS Marg.

Bridge To Remain Closed:

According to CR, the dismantling will last nearly three months, during which the bridge will be closed for vehicular traffic. This critical phase sets the stage for the subsequent reconstruction, anticipated to take around two years. The combined efforts of the railway and the BMC are projected to incur a cost of Rs50 crore.

An official said, “The local community and motorists are bracing for changes in transportation patterns. The project’s successful execution promises enhanced rail connectivity between Kurla and Parel, contributing to the overall infrastructure development of the city. The immediate impact, however, may pose challenges to commuters.”