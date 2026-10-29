Mumbai: Dindoshi Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of 3 Production Executives In Alleged ₹3.92 Crore Financial Irregularities Case

Court denies pre-arrest protection to three executives accused of financial irregularities during ‘Naagzilla’ production | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: The sessions court in Dindoshi has rejected the anticipatory bail applications of three film production executives accused of alleged financial irregularities amounting to ₹3.92 crore during the production of the upcoming Hindi film Naagzilla.

The three executives whose anticipatory bail applications were rejected are Kuldeep Singh Champawat (47), a consultant appointed as signing authority; Mahipal Karan Rathore (42), a service provider and executive producer; and Shivkumar Tiwari (45), a line producer.

Alleged Irregularities In Film Production

According to the prosecution, on October 30, 2025, Mahaveer Jain Films entered into an agreement with Dharma Productions Pvt Ltd to produce Naagzilla, with a total budget of ₹82.50 crore. A separate bank account was opened for the film’s production.

The complainant, Tukaram Mahadev Sawant, an accountant with the company, alleged that Champawat approached Mahaveer Jain, one of the company’s directors, offering to handle the film’s production and recommending Rathore, his relative, as a service provider.

Champawat and Rathore later recommended Tiwari, who was engaged as the line producer to arrange vendors providing vehicles, makeup artists and junior artists. Somit Gope was appointed as an accountant.

The prosecution alleged that the accused, acting in collusion, bypassed the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP) and incurred expenditure of ₹3.92 crore without submitting the requisite bills and vouchers.

Executives Deny Financial Control

The defence denied the allegations. Champawat contended that he had acted as a consultant and was not responsible for day-to-day production, accounts, finance, audit, banking or the actual release of payments.

Tiwari claimed that his role was confined to production-side execution and coordination. He said he had no authority over the company’s bank account, financial approvals, payment releases, accounts, audit or insurance.

Rathore, meanwhile, claimed that he did not have unilateral control over the company’s bank account or its financial affairs.

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Court Says Custodial Interrogation Necessary

Rejecting the contentions, the court noted that prima facie material indicated the accused’s involvement in the alleged offence. It held that their custodial interrogation was necessary to examine the financial transactions.

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