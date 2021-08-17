Mumbai: Digital Smart Cloak Rooms now operational at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Advertisement

Central Railway had allotted a contract for Digital Smart Cloak Rooms (Digilockers) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus stations under New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS).

This first of its kind project in Railways which will generate non fare revenue for Railways along with providing improved Cloakroom service through secure lockers, digital payment facility, use of RFID tags and online receipt generation. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that these digi cloak rooms will give an enhanced sense of safety and convenience to passengers about depositing their luggage.

Licensee will be installing Lockers of international standards at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai (made operational from 15.8.2021), Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus stations. There is no increase in charge for using service, which are Rs 30 per bag for 24 hours. Passengers can select locker as per size of luggage. Ladder 2 Rise Pvt Ltd will provide 24 hours operator support to assist passengers.

User will get receipt with unique Barcode which will be used for retrieval of bag. Fully automatic machine will require passengers travel details along with compulsory scanning tag from RPF. Cost of installation and operation of these modern lockers with digital features over a span of 5 years which will be fully borne by the licensee. Cloakroom operations at these stations will also be outsourced helping railway save expenditure on manpower in addition to non-fare revenue of 79.65 lakhs in 5 years

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:52 PM IST