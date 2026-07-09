Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Fake ED Officials Target 78-Year-Old Khar Resident, Attempt Bank Account Takeover | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: A 78-year-old Khar resident narrowly escaped a “digital arrest” scam after fraudsters posing as Enforcement Directorate officials tried to gain control of his bank funds.

According to Khar Police, Kiran Narayan Talcherkar of Heritage Cooperative Housing Society received WhatsApp calls between July 3 and 6 from men identifying themselves as ED officers Sandeep Sharma, Vijay Khanna and Rahul Gupta.

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They falsely claimed a money laundering case had been registered against him in Delhi and that his Aadhaar, mobile number and debit card were linked to illegal transactions.

He was asked to install an app and sign a consent letter handing over control of his accounts to the ED. Suspecting fraud, he disconnected the call. No money was lost.