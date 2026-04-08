Mumbai Diamond Fraud: Jaipur-Based Family Dupes BKC Trader Of ₹2.82 Crore After Gaining Trust Over Multiple Transactions Since 2017

A financial fraud involving the diamond trade has come to light in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area of Mumbai, where a trader was allegedly cheated of ₹2.82 crore. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A financial fraud involving the diamond trade has come to light in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area of Mumbai, where a trader was allegedly cheated of ₹2.82 crore. A case has been registered at the BKC Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Complainant Chetan Salla (61) Named Rajendra Khandelwal and Two Sons as Accused

The complainant, Chetan Popatlal Salla (61), a businessman engaged in the diamond trade with an office in BKC, stated in his complaint that Rajendra Khandelwal, along with his two sons Abhishek Khandelwal and Ravindra Khandelwal, residents of Jaipur, Rajasthan, gained his trust and procured diamonds in large quantities but failed to make the payment.

According to police sources, between 2017 and 2018, the accused took possession of a total of 931 carats of diamonds through multiple transactions. The total value of these diamonds is estimated at ₹2,82,44,000, as mentioned in the complaint.

Initially, the accused maintained regular transactions to build credibility. However, they later began delaying payments, citing various reasons. During the COVID-19 period, they allegedly used the pandemic as an excuse to stall payments further. Despite repeated follow-ups by the complainant, the dues remained unpaid, eventually revealing the alleged fraud. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and a detailed investigation has been initiated. Police have formed a special team to trace and apprehend the accused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/