Mumbai: Devotees in Wadala celebrate spirited Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary

Mumbai: Thousands celebrated 356th Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on Thursday either by visiting Gurudwaras or going to Shri Dewanchand Ramsaran Compound, Wadala where a larger public event was organised. Organised by Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Dadar, an umbrella body of various Gurdwaras in the city it had around 15,000 people visit till afternoon.

“I come here every year. I will be taking blessings for my mother and sister who couldn't come due to health reasons," said Harpajan Thukral who had come from Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar.

Jaspal Singh, who had come with his family, said that he got up early and did prayers. “After that we came here and did seva,” he said.

Another devotee Punit Singh said, “I come here because Guru Gobind Singh is like our father. We make sure that we also do seva that can include anything from serving food to washing utensils.”

Those like Ranjeet Kaur who had come all the way from Patiala were happy to join the community celebration. “It's like it is in Patiala. I am happy that I could come and seek blessings,” said Kaur.

Celebrations started early morning

Sri Guru Singh Sabha Vice President Kulwant Singh said, “The celebrations started from 5.30 am in the morning and will continue till 6 pm. For kirtan, there are people who came from Amritsar, Dehradun and Alwar. We also felicitated entrepreneurs from the community.”

Guru Singh Sabha's plans for hospital in Bandra

Guru Singh Sabha also put up details of the plans that are afoot to increase the capacity of Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, which is run by the community. “We intend to add 350 beds to the existing 125-figure set up. One entire floor will be for paediatricians and focus will be on cancer care. Once we have adequate beds, we will start a medical college, too. When the plan materialises, the total area will increase from 1.8 lakh sqft to 7.25 lakh sqft with three more wings,” said Singh Sabha ex-president Raghbir Singh Gill.

The day was also marked by social welfare activities like blood donation, career counsellingandsellingof religious books at slashed rates. The discount is also a kind of seva, said book stall owner Paresh Thakker.