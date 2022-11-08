Mumbai: Devotees celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti by seeking blessings, doing Sewa

Devotees at Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Dadar. |

Mumbai: Mohan Singh ensured that he was at the Shri Dewanchand Ramsaran Compound, Wadala, until 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. Singh was looking after the water arrangement at the compound as part of his sewa, which he did like many others for the Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti that was celebrated on Tuesday.

Devotees from all communities made a beeline to the compound, and multiple long lines of cars could be seen at the entrance from a distance. Many community members could be seen giving lifts to those walking and struggling to find the place.

"We visit the place for giving services every year. Celebrations are held in Gurudwaras where we stay, but this is the place where they are held in a public way," said Gurdeep Singh, who had come from Thane to Wadala.

Visiting Gurdwara Since childhood

"I have grown up in Thane, in a Sikh neighbourhood. "Since childhood, I have been visiting Gurdwara, and I got my wife and children to do the same," said Kamlesh Mishra, who took a day off from his security duty to come have Darshan and langar.

Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Dadar, an umbrella body of various Gurdwaras in the city, had organised the public celebrations after a gap of two years. Nearly 50,000 people attended the celebrations. "This year there is a lot of excitement and energy among people. The venue is good because it is more spacious. On this day we look to seek blessings, attend Kirtans, and walk in the footsteps of our Gurus," said Gurnain Singh, who had come from Sion with a group of 200.

The issue of permanent space was raised before CM

The issue of permanent space was raised by the Singh Sabha before the chief minister, Eknath Shinde, who had come to take darshan along with area MP Rahul Shewale. Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, had visited before him.

"We raised demands with the government like permanent space for functions, the redevelopment of Sion-Koliwada and GTB Nagar, and awareness of the Anand Marriage Act," said Manmohan Singh, president of the Singh Sabha.

Shinde said, "The demands of the community are under consideration, and I compliment the community for being at the forefront of Sewa." Speaking before Shinde, Shewale said, "Issues about the land will be decided, and so will the police's decision on the rent and redevelopment of Sion Koliwada and GTB Nagar."

Children who had done extremely well academically were felicitated

Children who had done extremely well academically were felicitated at the hands of the chief minister. Stalls on education, counselling, jobs, and religious books were put up.

"Guru Granth Sahib, books by Sikh saints and poets are being given at 50 percent cost. The discount is part of the sewing we are doing. Also being given are the Kada, Kirpan, Kacha, and Kanga, which are among the five essentials of the Sikh faith. "The books are in Gurmukhi, Hindi, and English with meaning," said Ashneet Kaur Kohli, a stall owner.

People made sure they heard Kirtan

People made sure they heard Kirtan, for which people had come from Punjab. "On this day, we make a point to hear Kirtan." "After this, we will have langar," said Milkha Singh, a resident of Fort The day that starts with going to Gurdwara is largely spent on religious activities.

Sukhwinder Kaur Chopra, a Ghatkopar resident who had come with her family, said that food is prepared and given by the community to people around. "There is the Akhand Path of Granth Sahib that is done without break." "We also light diyas at home and at the Gurdwara for Guru Nanak Devji," said Chopra.