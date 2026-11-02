Mumbai Developers Face Clearance Backlog As 2-Month NOCAS Glitch Delays High-Rise Projects | File Pic

Mumbai: A technical glitch in the No Objection Certificate Application System (NOCAS), used to obtain civil aviation clearances for building projects in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reportedly disrupted the processing of applications for nearly two months, leaving more than 500 proposals pending and affecting project timelines, according to sources.

Height clearances and project launches hit

The disruption is understood to have delayed developers seeking height clearances from the civil aviation authorities, a key approval required for several high-rise projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The backlog also affected developers' plans to launch projects during the Diwali festive period, when the real estate sector typically sees heightened marketing and sales activity.

Sources said the online system remained non-functional for close to two months, preventing applicants from completing the process and obtaining the required clearances.

Portal restored, backlog remains a concern

The system reportedly resumed functioning on Thursday, with applications beginning to move again. However, the nearly two-month outage has raised questions over why essential clearances for projects in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai were held up for so long, particularly in one of the country’s largest and most active real estate markets.

While the restoration of the portal is expected to help clear the accumulated applications, the extent of the backlog and the time required to process pending proposals remain key concerns for developers.

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