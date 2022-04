Rear 3 coaches of the Dadar to Pudduchary/ Train 11005 derailed near Matunga station, the Indian Railways said.

As of now No injury to anyone. The incident was reported at 21.45 (.45)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:15 PM IST