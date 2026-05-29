Mumbai Deputy Mayor Pushes Fast-Track Opening Of Delayed Goregaon Flyover Extension

Mumbai: Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi on Friday inspected the long-delayed extension work of the Mrunaltai Gore Flyover at Goregaon and directed civic authorities to open the bridge for traffic at the earliest to ease the inconvenience faced by commuters over the past eight years. The issue was highlighted by The Free Press Journal in a report published on Friday.

Ghadi said nearly 95% of the extension work of the Mrunaltai Gore Flyover has been completed, with the remaining finishing works being carried out on a war footing. “Road resurfacing, installation of signage boards, electricity poles, speed breakers and painting work are currently underway. Noise barriers are also being installed along both sides of the flyover due to the presence of residential buildings adjoining the stretch. I have instructed civic officials to expedite the remaining work and open the flyover to traffic at the earliest,” he said.

While the Gore Flyover was opened in 2016, work on its extension started in 2019 and was delayed due to design revisions, utility shifting and Oshiwara nullah-related works. The 750-metre extension from Ram Mandir Road to Relief Road on SV Road was initially approved at Rs. 209.64 crore, with the cost now rising to Rs. 247.97 crore. Once opened, it is expected to provide signal-free connectivity towards Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road bypass three major signals and reduce travel time from 30 minutes to five minutes.

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Meanwhile, Ghadi also visited the under-construction 152-bed maternity hospital in Oshiwara. The project includes facilities such as a surgery department, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), paediatric MICU, dialysis unit, CT scan facility, and residential accommodation for doctors and nurses. A detailed review of the project was conducted, during which officials were instructed to ensure timely completion of the hospital while maintaining high construction quality and providing modern healthcare facilities to citizens.

While visiting the Oshiwara crematorium, Ghadi said several works at the facility were still incomplete and officials had been directed to urgently finish all pending works to ensure necessary amenities for local residents. He added that instructions had been issued to complete all minor and major pending works at the crematorium on a war footing within the next 15 days.

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