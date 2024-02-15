Mumbai: Delays & Financial Hurdles Plague Dahisar-Bhayander Elevated Link Road Project

Elevated road project | FPJ

The completion of the last leg of the Mumbai Coastal Road, known as the Dahisar Bhayander Elevated Link Road, seems to be facing delays, with no signs of construction beginning anytime soon. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has recently sent a letter to the BMC, expressing its inability to cover the project expenses within its financial limits. Furthermore, the project is still awaiting clearance from the Environment Department, further hindering its progress.

Project at risk of being halted

The elevated road is intended to connect Dahisar West Kandarpada Link Road to Bhayander West Subhash Chandra Bose Garden. However, due to the MMRDA’s financial constraints, the project, which was being undertaken by the Municipal Corporation, is now at risk of being halted.

The MMRDA’s letter to the BMC, sent last week, outlined the organisation’s inability to bear the costs associated with the project. Consequently, as the municipal corporation grapples with completing its existing projects, the delay in the Dahisar Bhayander Elevated Link Road project looms large.

Initially, the BMC relied on the MMRDA to provide the necessary funding for the project. However, the follow-up from the MMRDA has been lacking, and the organisation has now officially conveyed its inability to finance the project to the BMC. This recent development raises concerns that if the MMRDA withdraws its support, the project may face further delays or even come to a standstill.

Project’s future hanging in the balance

As the BMC strives to fulfil its commitments on ongoing projects, the uncertainty surrounding the funding of the road adds yet another challenge to its plate. With the project’s future hanging in the balance, stakeholders eagerly await further updates and resolution of the financial impasse.

According to an official, Larsen & Toubro is responsible for overseeing the construction of the project, including obtaining the necessary clearances and permissions. The BMC has taken on the financial responsibility for the project, with the total cost now estimated at Rs4,027 crore. The anticipated timeline for the completion of construction is 42 months.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik confirmed the completion of the bidding process and revealed that the entire expenditure for the project will be covered by the BMC. He further stated that the project has been included in the upcoming budget. Sarnaik emphasised the importance of this elevated road for the public, particularly in alleviating the toll-related concerns associated with the Dahisar toll plaza. The road is expected to ease traffic congestion for residents of Dahisar and improve commuting between Vasai and Virar.