Mumbai: Degree college students to have online classes for first semester

Degree colleges will conduct the first semester undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic year 2021-22 through the online mode. Considering the Covid situation and the possibility of a third wave, degree colleges affiliated with the Mumbai university (MU) have decided to continue this academic year via online lectures to ensure safety and security of the students.

As per the UGC guidelines, degree colleges and universities have been asked to complete admissions to first-year UG courses for 2021-22 no later than September 30. The new academic session must commence on October 1 via online, offline or blended modes.

A professor of a Andheri college Farheen Azad, said, “The college management has instructed us to continue online lectures for the first semester of the new academic year. It is not safe to reopen colleges until all students, faculty and staff are fully vaccinated.”

The principal of a south Mumbai college said, “We have decided to continue with online lectures at least till the end of this year. If the state government and concerned education authorities direct us to reopen campuses and start offline lectures in the next five months, we will continue teaching-learning via blended mode.”

Principal of St Andrew's College, Bandra, Marie Fernandes, said, “Currently, all our lectures are conducted via online mode. Professors and students have got used this.”

Even Lankesh Koli, a professor, said, “Along with vaccination, commute by local trains is another challenge. Offline lectures must begin only after students and professors are permitted to commute by trains, but this looks highly unlikely till the end of this year.”