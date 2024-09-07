Mumbai: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Claims BJP-NCP Alliance With Ajit Pawar Will Become 'Natural' Over 5-10 Years Amid Criticism

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis in conversation. | ANI

Mumbai: When the lower rank leaders from the Mahayuti expressed no-holds-barred comments on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the alliance with NCP, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the BJP's alliance with the Shiv Sena was natural and the alliance with Ajit Pawar was purely political.

“Our alliance with Pawar will be natural if we continue it for another five to ten years,” Fadnavis said during an interview with a regional news channel.

In recent days, leaders from the Mahayuti alliance have publicly expressed dissatisfaction with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP leaders for various reasons. Shiv Sena ministers even raised objections in a cabinet meeting, stating that Pawar was promoting the Ladki Bahiṇ scheme without using the chief minister's name.

A few days ago during a BJP workers' meeting, BJP Pune district vice president Sudarshan Choudhary said, “If Ajit Pawar is in the government, we don't want this power; remove him from the Mahayuti.” When asked about this, Fadnavis stated, “Making such comments undermines the party and weakens the alliance.”

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that the party officer-bearers from Latur have also come out in open against the NCP and levelled serious allegations over the alleged non-cooperative attitude during the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's local unit in Wadgaon Sheri (Pune) has also refused to cooperate with the NCP MLA Sunil Tingre.

When CM Ekanth Shinde was asked about the statements by his cabinet colleagues against NCP in general and Ajit Pawar in particular, he said, “I have told my colleagues that they should not say anything which may harm the Mahayuti. We are working together. We will not bring personal matters into it.”

About the statement made by Public Health Minister Tanaji Sawant that he feels to vomit after sitting together in the cabinet meetings, Shinde said, “I haven't met Pawar in the last two to three. And he was not present during the cabinet meeting on Thursday.”