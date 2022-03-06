Mumbai: Day temperatures on rise, maximum temp touches 36 degrees Celsius

With the rise in temperature and humidity through this week, the maximum temperature in the city on Sunday shot up to 36 degrees celsius, much above normal. Along with rising temperature, a late sea breeze meant higher pollution levels in the city.

System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 235 (Poor) on Sunday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is harmful to the health of sensitive people. Areas near Mazgaon and Andheri recorded an AQI of the very poor category during the same time, by recording an AQI of 331 and 301 respectively.

The temperature had touched 37 degrees celsius in the last two days, the weather department has forecasted that the temperature will be hovering around 36 degrees in the next 48 hours and increase further over the next few days.

According to the city’s vulnerability assessment by the World Resource Institute (WRI) India in Mumbai has seen a constant rise in temperatures since 2007.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded by India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory was 36.3°C— almost 4°C above normal. Similarly, the Colaba weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2°C—2.4°C above normal. However, the relative humidity (RH) recorded by the Santacruz observatory was 69 per cent, while the Colaba weather station recorded 90 per cent.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was the highest this year in the city at 37.1 degrees Celsius.

Possibility of light rainfall in part of Mumbai and state:

Multiple weather systems are forming over the country, leading to rain activities covering many states. A Western Disturbance is approaching the Western Himalayas. A well-marked low-pressure area is inching closer to the Tamil Nadu coast, said experts from Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency.

"An induced Cyclonic Circulation will develop over western parts of Rajasthan and finally, a North-South trough is expected to develop from Interior Karnataka to Rajasthan across Maharashtra and West Madhya Pradesh. Rain and snow may occur over the Western Himalayas between March 6 and 10. Light scattered rains are expected to commence over parts Southwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining parts of north Madhya (central) Maharashtra may witness light scattered rain on March 7," stated Skymet weather.

"We are in pre-monsoon season now and these types of weather activities are common during pre-monsoon. However, this time, pre-monsoon activities seem to be an occurring bit early," Skymet further said.

In its weather forecast and outlay for the next few days Vagaries of weather too predicted rain over parts of Mumbai by March 9.

"Weather started getting cloudy on Sunday, and as humidity is likely to increase further on Monday, March 7, We see likely hood of clouds and sweaty conditions/humidity across the city. Light rains are possible on Wednesday, March 9 in some parts of the city," said independent meteorologist Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of Weather, a popular private weather blog.

