Mumbai: Dahisar Police Arrest 3 People In ₹9.61 Lakh Scam

Dahisar police have dismantled a gang that defrauded an administrative officer of a private company, extracting Rs 9.61 lakh under the guise of a promising investment scheme. Three individuals involved in the scam, namely Asim Nasit Kapoor (alias Bharat bhai), Bhargava Manish Kumar, and Sayal Viral bhai Kulani, have been arrested.

The 41-year-old victim, residing in the Dahisar area, and working as an administrative officer, received a message from a woman named Suhana on June 13. She pitched an investment scheme promising lucrative returns by rating various hotels on the company's website in exchange for commissions. Intrigued, the victim agreed to participate.

Victim completes task given by fraudsters

He diligently visited over 30 hotel websites provided by the woman, completing the task of giving positive ratings. As a reward, Rs 36,767 was deposited into his bank account. Encouraged by the apparent success of the initial task, he received information on investing to maximize commissions through similar prepaid assignments. Eager to earn more, he invested Rs 9.61 lakh in the proposed task. Unfortunately, despite his significant investment, he received no profits. His repeated inquiries went unanswered, leading him to realize he had fallen victim to a scam. Subsequently, he filed a complaint with the Dahisar Police.

In response to the complaint, Dahisar police initiated an investigation, registering a case under the IT section against the unidentified cybercriminals. The police, armed with technical information, detained Asim Nasit Kapoor, Bhargava Manish Kumar, and Sayal Viral bhai Kulani based on their suspected involvement in the fraudulent activities. All three were promptly arrested as the investigation revealed their complicity in the crimes.