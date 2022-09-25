Mumbai: Dadar–Bhagat Ki Kothi Express starts its maiden run | File Photo

The maiden trip of a new express train between Dadar and Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur) was flagged off from Dadar station by Members of Parliament Rahul Shewale and Devji Patel on Sunday. GVL Satyakumar, divisional railway manager of the Mumbai division of Western Railway, and senior railway officers were also present on this occasion.

In its regular service, the tri-weekly Dadar–Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (train No 14808) will leave Dadar station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 12.05 am and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 6.00 pm the same day. This train will run regularly from September 28, 2022. Similarly, Train No 14807 will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday at 05.30 am and reach Dadar at 10.15 pm the same day. This train will run regularly from 27th September, 2022.

En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Jalor and Samdari stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

Devji Patel appreciated the efforts made by Western Railway to start the new train. This train on Samdari–Bhildi section will benefit the people of the region and also decongest traffic via Pali.

This new train will meet the ever-growing demand on this route and will be of great convenience to people travelling for business and employment. Various passenger associations welcomed this new service which will begin a new era of better connectivity from Mumbai to different cities of Rajasthan via Gujarat.