 Mumbai: Dadar Witnesses Grand Drone Tribute To Dr Ambedkar At Shivaji Park | VIDEO
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HomeMumbaiMumbai: Dadar Witnesses Grand Drone Tribute To Dr Ambedkar At Shivaji Park | VIDEO

Mumbai: Dadar Witnesses Grand Drone Tribute To Dr Ambedkar At Shivaji Park | VIDEO

A grand drone show at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai’s Dadar on Sunday evening paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar. Hundreds gathered near Shivaji Park as synchronised drones created visuals of Bharat Mata, the Indian Constitution and Ambedkar. Organisers said the programme highlighted social equality, national unity and India’s diversity through an immersive aerial display.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, May 10, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
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A grand drone show held at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Sunday evening turned the Mumbai skyline into a glowing tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Hundreds gathered near Shivaji Park and surrounding areas to witness the captivating aerial presentation.

The event featured synchronised drone formations that illuminated the night sky with striking visuals of Bharat Mata, the Indian Constitution and Dr Ambedkar.

The coordinated display of lights and patterns drew applause from the crowd as the drones recreated iconic symbols associated with the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Message Of Equality And Unity

Organisers said the show aimed to celebrate Dr Ambedkar’s life, vision and contribution to the nation. Through the large scale visual presentation, the programme highlighted themes of social equality, national unity and India’s diversity.

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The drone formations moved seamlessly across the skyline, creating an immersive experience for spectators gathered at the venue. Many attendees were seen recording the display on their phones as the tribute unfolded above Shivaji Park grounds.

The event added a modern and technological touch to commemorations linked to Dr Ambedkar, while also reinforcing his enduring influence on generations across the country.

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