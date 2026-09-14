Mumbai Cybercrime Surge: 3,689 Online Fraud Cases Reported In 7 Months, Only 847 Detected | File Pic (Representative Image)

In a worrying trend, Mumbai has registered 3,689 online fraud cases this year so far around 75% of the 4,825 cases reported in 2025. The low detection rate is more alarming. A ₹2.55 crore digital arrest scam, a ₹74.26 lakh online share-investment fraud and a cybercrime mule-account racket involving suspected transactions of around ₹350 crore are among recent cases highlighting the growing scale of cybercrime.

According to official data, only 847 of the 3,689 cases have been detected, with 637 accused arrested.

Digital And Credit Card Fraud Top Categories

Credit card and other digital frauds topped the categories, with 914 cases. However, only 142 were detected and 81 accused arrested, highlighting the difficulty of tracing digital transactions and identifying fraudsters using anonymous bank accounts, SIM cards and online platforms.

Share market investment fraud was the next major category, with 275 cases, followed by 187 hacking cases. Offences under the ‘other cheating’ category stood at 1,187, including 145 investment and crypto fraud cases.

Mumbai also reported 136 crimes involving fake social media profiles and email or SMS morphing, while 103 cases involved phishing, man-in-the-middle attacks and spoofing emails.

Job Seekers, Fake Websites Among Other Targets

Job seekers remained vulnerable, with 70 cases of fraud registered. Police also recorded 72 cases involving fake websites and 84 involving impersonation of government officials.

In 2025, Mumbai recorded 4,825 online fraud cases, of which 1,542 were detected and 1,410 accused arrested.

‘Industrialisation Of Digital Fraud’

Neehar Pathare, MD, CEO and CIO, 63SATS Cybertech Ltd, said, “Data reveals an alarming industrialisation of digital fraud, where syndicates weaponise psychological coercion and sophisticated mule networks to siphon off crores within minutes.”

Reaching over 75% of last year's total cases in just seven months exposes the severe detection lag against anonymous transactions and spoofed platforms, said Pathare, who is also co-chairman of CII Cybersecurity Taskforce and CIO Association (Mumbai) president.

AI Making Scams More Convincing

Mario Fishery, director at IT services firm ‘ASB’, said the reported figures may represent only a fraction of actual cybercrime, as many victims do not report fraud due to embarrassment or lack of awareness.

He said AI has made scams more convincing by enabling criminals to create fake messages, websites, voices and images.

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