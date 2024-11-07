Mumbai: Cybercrime Network Dupes US Woman Of $453K; CBI Identifies More Indian Linkages

Mumbai: Khar Doctor Loses ₹36 Thousand In Boat Booking Scam | Representative image

Mumbai: Weeks after the CBI busted a cybercrime racket to dupe American citizens and arrested a man from Malad, the agency has received information about three more persons who allegedly received the proceeds of crime in the form of gift cards and bitcoins.

In September, the CBI had busted the sophisticated virtual asset and bullion-supported cybercrime network that has been targeting victims in foreign countries since 2022. The accused persons targeted an American woman by gaining unauthorised remote access to her computer and bank account. Under the pretext of offering tech support services, she was falsely informed that her bank account had been compromised. Claiming that the funds were at risk, they allegedly manipulated her into transferring $453,953 to crypto-currency wallets controlled by them.

Case Registered

The CBI had registered the case on September 9. The victim was identified as Sharon A Johnson, 70, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Johnson contacted the number displayed on her computer screen and an accused introduced himself from Microsoft to get access to her device. Later, another person contacted Johnson on the phone and told her that her bank account had been red flagged and handed over the call to another person, who introduced himself as Robert Williams from Wells Fargo Fraud Department of USA.

Williams falsely informed her that her bank account had been compromised and advised her to transfer the funds to new accounts as a safeguard. Between June and August 2022, Johnson was induced to purchase gift cards and transfer her bank funds to bitcoin ATMs in crypto wallets on the basis of QR codes shared by Williams.

The IP Address for operating the phone number used to contact Johnson was traced to India. On registration of the case, the CBI came across the involvement of one Vishnu Rathi from Mumbai and arrested him from Malad, and recovered 57 gold bars of 100gm each and Rs 16 lakh cash. The probe has revealed that apart from Rathi, a relative of his and two Kolkata residents — Nazia Aslam and Romen Agarwal - were also involved in this crime.