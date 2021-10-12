Mumbai: Cyber police station's email ID hacked, phishing mail sent to all govt departments

Mumbai: The state cyber wing Maharashtra Cyber has issued a warning to all the government departments after an email ID of a cyber police station in Mumbai has been hacked and phishing mail has been broadcasted using the mail.

The state cyber has asked the government department to refrain from opening a pdf file contained in the mail. The hacked email ID has been suspended, said, officials.

According to the officials, a mail with the subject mentioned as "Terrorist behind JK attack gunned down in Mumbai" has been sent to all the government departments. The email ID belongs to a police officer attached with an East region cyber police station located in Shivaji Nagara in Mumbai.

In the same mail, there is a file pdf file named "Report Intelligence" which contains the virus, officials said. The alert issued by the state cyber asked the government departments to refrain from opening the file.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10:58 PM IST