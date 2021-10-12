e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Covaxin approved for children between 2-18: ReportsMaharashtra government SOPs for cinema theatres: 50% occupancy; no food and drinks inside screening
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10:58 PM IST

Mumbai: Cyber police station's email ID hacked, phishing mail sent to all govt departments

The state cyber has asked the government department to refrain from opening a pdf file contained in the mail
Sachin Gaad
Photo: Representative Image

Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

Mumbai: The state cyber wing Maharashtra Cyber has issued a warning to all the government departments after an email ID of a cyber police station in Mumbai has been hacked and phishing mail has been broadcasted using the mail.

The state cyber has asked the government department to refrain from opening a pdf file contained in the mail. The hacked email ID has been suspended, said, officials.

According to the officials, a mail with the subject mentioned as "Terrorist behind JK attack gunned down in Mumbai" has been sent to all the government departments. The email ID belongs to a police officer attached with an East region cyber police station located in Shivaji Nagara in Mumbai.

In the same mail, there is a file pdf file named "Report Intelligence" which contains the virus, officials said. The alert issued by the state cyber asked the government departments to refrain from opening the file.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Over 2,791 houses sold out in just 12 days of October

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10:58 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal