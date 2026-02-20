Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 41-Year-Old Kanjurmarg Man Duped Of ₹78.85 Lakh In WhatsApp-Based Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered

A Mumbai immigration staffer alleges massive financial loss after being lured into a fake crypto trading scheme via WhatsApp | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 19: A 41-year-old Kanjurmarg resident working as an immigration staffer at the Malaysian Consulate in Bandra has alleged that he was duped of ₹78.85 lakh in an online cryptocurrency investment scam operated through a WhatsApp group and a fraudulent trading website.

The complainant, Saiprasad Chandrakant Mulik (41), a resident of Arcade Earth, Kanjurmarg (East), stated that he lives with his wife Pallavi (40) and daughters Savi (18) and Saisha. He works at Notan Plaza, Turner Road, Bandra (West), and supports his family through his job at the Malaysian Consulate.

Added to WhatsApp group via Instagram

According to his complaint, on January 20, 2024, while at work, he noticed that his mobile number had been added to a WhatsApp group named “EG Plan” via Instagram. The group had around 50 members and was allegedly administered by a woman identified as Mayati Gupta and a man identified as Arjun Singh, who regularly shared information about stock market and IPO trading.

Mulik, who had basic knowledge of trading and operated his own trading account, said he was persuaded by the admins to invest in cryptocurrency through a website — www.senxaxaa.com — from April 1, 2024. Initially, he received returns of ₹1,69,082 in his Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC Bank accounts, which strengthened his trust in the platform.

Encouraged by the early gains and positive messages from other group members claiming profits, Mulik invested further amounts in cryptocurrency trading. Acting on instructions from the accused, he transferred money via online banking and RTGS to as many as 18 different bank accounts provided to him for various “investment purposes.”

Demand for withdrawal charge raises suspicion

On June 20, 2024, when he attempted to withdraw what appeared to be substantial profits reflected on the website, the accused allegedly demanded an additional ₹18 lakh as a “withdrawal charge.” It was then that he realised he had been cheated.

Mulik stated that due to fear of social stigma and embarrassment, he did not immediately approach the police. He claimed the incident caused him severe mental stress and affected his work performance. Later, upon checking his IndusInd Bank account, he found that ₹12,05,500 had been marked as lien. Bank officials advised him to file a complaint with the cyber crime police to initiate recovery.

He subsequently lodged a complaint on the national cyber helpline 1930 on February 10, 2026, and received acknowledgment number 31902260030684. He admitted there was a delay in filing the complaint, stating that fear of defamation prevented him from approaching authorities earlier.

Case registered against unidentified persons

In his complaint, Mulik has named the alleged WhatsApp group admins and the operators of the website, along with multiple beneficiary bank account holders across various banks including Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Ratnakar Bank Limited, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Based on his complaint, the East Region Cyber Police have registered a case against 10 unidentified persons for online financial fraud. Further investigation is underway.

