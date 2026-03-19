Mumbai Cyber Alert: Retired Bank Officers And Pensioners Targeted In Rising Fraud Cases

Cyber fraud cases surge in Mumbai as scammers target pensioners using fake calls, apps, and deceptive offers | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 19: In a disturbing trend, cybercriminals are increasingly targeting retired pensioners, exploiting their lack of technical awareness to siphon off lifelong savings and pension funds within minutes. Several such cases have recently been reported across Mumbai, highlighting how fraudsters are using fear tactics, fake offers, and deceptive links to trap elderly victims.

Rs 16 lakh lost for 20% discount offer

A retired bank officer from Borivali was duped of Rs 16.8 lakh after being lured with an offer of a 20% discount on medicines through a so-called pension card of Bank of Baroda. The caller’s profile displayed the bank’s logo, making it appear authentic.

Trusting the caller, the victim followed instructions on his mobile phone, unknowingly enabling screen sharing. The fraudster gained control of the device and transferred the entire amount from his bank account.

Fear of pension suspension costs Rs 10 lakh

In another case from Lalbaug, an elderly man lost Rs 10 lakh after receiving a call from a fraudster posing as a Bank of India manager. The caller claimed that pensioners were being issued special cards offering benefits such as discounts on medicines and access to airport lounges.

He further warned that the victim’s pension would be stopped if KYC verification was not completed. Out of fear, the victim shared sensitive banking details, OTPs, and followed instructions on his phone, leading to the fraudulent transfer of funds.

Fake Facebook ad leads to Rs 7.5 lakh fraud

A 63-year-old resident of Grant Road fell victim to a fake Facebook advertisement promoting a pension fund scheme in the name of IndusInd Bank. After clicking on the link, he received a call from a fraudster who convinced him to fill in personal and banking details. Soon after, the fraudster took control of his mobile device and withdrew Rs 7.5 lakh from his account.

APK file scam targets retired banker

A 73-year-old retired Bank of Baroda employee from Vikhroli, who had applied for a pension card, was cheated of Rs 8 lakh. The fraudster called him posing as a bank official and claimed that his application needed updating due to multiple bank accounts. An APK file was sent to him, and upon installing and entering details, money was siphoned off from his account.

Pension activation scam

In yet another case, a retired employee from the Matunga railway workshop was duped of Rs 2 lakh. The fraudster, who had access to his employee ID and account details, called him under the pretext of activating his pension. An APK file was sent as part of the process, and once installed, the fraudster withdrew money from his account.

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Rising concern

These incidents underline a growing pattern where cybercriminals are specifically targeting senior citizens and pensioners using tactics such as:

● Fake KYC verification calls

● Fraudulent pension card offers

● Screen-sharing and remote access apps

● Malicious APK files

● Fake social media advertisements

Authorities have urged citizens, especially the elderly, to remain cautious and avoid sharing sensitive information like OTPs, bank details, or downloading unknown applications.

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