Mumbai Customs Foils Multi-Million Rupee Smuggling Operation; Seize Over 10.90 Kg Gold Worth ₹6.84 Cr & Foreign Currency Valued At ₹17 Lakh

Mumbai: During 17-24 June 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 10.90 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 6.84 Cr & Foreign Currency valued at Rs. 0.17 Cr across 18 cases.

Gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude Jewellery, Gold bars in an ingenious way inside, in layers of cloth, in cardboard, in the body, and on the body of pax.

Five Indian Nationals, travelling from Dubai (02), Kuwait (01), Muscat (01), and Lucknow (earlier traveled from Colombo to Kathmandu and crossed land border) to Mumbai were intercepted and found carrying 24 KT Gold Dust in Wax and in clothes having a total net weight of 5680.000 grams concealed inside the brief worn by the passenger, in the undergarments, between layers of cloth, pasted under the sole of the shoes and in the body.

One Foreign National, travelling from Mumbai to Addis Ababa was intercepted, and Foreign Currency USD 20757 equivalent to Indian Currency Valued at Rs. 17,14,528/- was found concealed in the baggage.

Ten Indian Nationals travelling from Dubai (04), Abu Dhabi (01), Bangkok (01), Addis Ababa (01), Singapore (01), Jakarta (01), and Sharjah (01) were intercepted and found carrying 3831.00 grams gold concealed by pasting on the sidewalls of the cardboard box, inside the body and on the body of pax.

24 KT Gold Dust in Wax (01 Pouch) having a net weight of 840.000 grams, provisionally valued at Rs. 52,68,413 was found lying unclaimed in the washroom near Arrival Immigration Hall.

24 KT Gold Dust in wax (01 pc) having a net weight of 550.000 grams, provisionally valued at Rs. 34,49,550/- was recovered unclaimed in the Arrival Hall, CSMI Airport/Mumbai during routine cleaning.