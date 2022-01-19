Mumbai: Curbs, CNG price hike hit taxi-auto drivers

While the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on livelihoods across sectors, the third wave has freshly hit the incomes of the drivers and owners of taxis and auto rickshaws plying on city’s roads.

While on the one hand, the CNG price has climbed up steeply from Rs 49.40/kg in February 2021 to Rs 66/kg in January 2022, increasing the operating cost for the auto and taxi drivers, on the other the rapid spread of the third Covid wave has brought fresh curbs on movement at public places, driving away customers.

Dinesh Yadav, who has been driving a taxi for the last 10 years in the city said operators had somehow recovered from the first and second wave but now they are struggling for survival. Recent hike in CNG prices and the ‘work from home’ culture has forced them to look for other jobs. Amid this devastation,the EMI for vehicles continues to burn a hole even as the earning has nosedived.

KK Tiwari, the head of taxi rickshaw cell of Mumbai BJP said many drivers have begun the futile search for other jobs. Most of them live in rented spaces and landlords are getting restive over delay in payment, he said.

Ashok Pandey, 44, who operates his own vehicle said the finance company is after him for delayed installments. Another driver, Suresh Uppdhyay, said he does not know how to repay his debts.

Previously, he earned around Rs 700 daily, but now hardly pockets Rs 200 after deducting the fuel charges. Upadhyay said, “The CNG price hike increased our operational cost by at least 25 per cent, and the work from home culture reduced passengers by almost 50 per cent now.” He said he is looking for a job but has not made a headway.

Surviving because of father

Atul Shrippati Damle, 28, drives a taxi and can no longer buy toys and chocolates for his four-year-old daughter. Operating a taxi in the city for the last seven years, he lives with his 50-year-old father who works with the BEST. “I am surviving because of my father,” he said.

Dream shattered

Masters in political science from TD collage of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Achchhelal Yada, 48, is witnessing his dreams shattering once again. His two sons were preparing for the Civil Services exam in Allahabad, but are now looking for jobs as he can’t send them money any longer to study.

“Earlier I easily earned around Rs 25,000 per month, but now I hardly earn around Rs 5,000, which is not sufficient for my own personal expenses of rent and groceries,” he said.

Back to village

Vinod Yadav, 39, runs a taxi since 2003 in Mumbai. Prior to the pandemic, he lived in Virar with his wife and three children, aged 14, 12 and 7, who all studied in English medium schools. However, now he has sent them back to his village in Kodarma district of Jharkhand. “I am living in Goregaon with three friends and can hardly send Rs 2,000 per month to my wife,” he said, adding that the operational cost of his vehicle alone has gone up by Rs 150 every day due to increasing fuel prices.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:00 AM IST