Mumbai Cuffe Parade Cyber Crime: Navy Commander Trapped For 600% Profit In Stock Market Trading, Loses Rs ₹77 Lakhs; Police Arrest 2 From Delhi

Representational Image

Mumbai: A Navy commander who was watching reels on a social media platform, came across the stock market advertisement of ‘Black Rock’ after the ad popped up to show 600 percent profit. After clicking on the post, he received the link to join the Whatsapp group named ‘65 Black Rock Market Insiders Group’.

After joining, the group admin named Annie was sharing screen shots of stock market investment profits. In the beginning, the commander was ignoring the group updates but he was checking the group details on a daily basis.

Under the influence of profit sharing posts, the victim gained interest and contacted the group admin who suggested to download the ‘Provex’ app and investing into the stocks which were posted on a daily basis.

The victim has invested a total 77 lakhs after seeing huge amounts of profit in the app and the same profit with the principal amount he was able to check on the profile which was generated in the Provex app.

In the month of May, suddenly the victim was unable to log in. He has contacted the admin for the same who asked him to pay Rs 18 lacs, 15 per cent of the profit to solve the app glitch.

The fraudster asked to pay Rs 5 lacs, in the beginning, to start the app. Victim paid Rs 5 lakhs to start the app but still he was not able to open the app. Later the admin asked to pay the rest 13 lakh rupees then where doubt erupted about the entire stock market scheme and contacted his friends where he realized he was being duped by a fraudster and registered the FIR in Cuffe Parade Police Station.

In this case, API Deokar, PSI Bhagwar and the team of Cuffe Parade Police Station successfully arrested two accused Kamal Singh (26) and Abhishek Khiladi (24) from Delhi.

Police also recovered the 4 mobile phones from the accused and seized 34 bank accounts and cheques.

The primary investigation revealed that the main job of these accused was to arrange the bank accounts of the villagers for the transactions. The bank account users for the transaction are mostly from Delhi, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, West Bengal, Surat and Jaipur. The accused also paid a one-time payment to the account holder for bank transactions.

As per the sources, the accused was working on the basis 15 per cent commission to arrange the bank accounts and get paid in the cryptocurrency from the main accused. Police are still in search of the main accused and the team has been already deployed for further investigation.