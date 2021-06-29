Mumbai: CSMIA along with MCGM continue pulse polio immunisation drive for children amid pandemic

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has facilitated the immunisation for over 9,300 children against polio in a span of 11 years. Over 80 children below the age of five years were inoculated in the latest Pulse Polio Immunisation drive on June 27, which was organized in association with the Public Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). CSMIA held the drive at several designated locations across the airport in adherence with its safety protocols in the wake of the pandemic.

The CSMIA has actively joined hands with the MCGM to observe National and Sub National Pulse Polio Immunisation Days at the airport since the year 2010. On these assigned days, CSMIA offers its personnel and passengers the facility to avail the polio vaccine for their children at the airport. Since the initiation of this drive by the airport, more than 9,300 children were inoculated with an average of approximately 850 children per year. With this drive, CSMIA, along with MCGM, provides the oral polio vaccine to children below the age of 5 years for free.

According to a press statement released by the CSMIA, this year, the airport registered the immunization of over 152 children, of which over 80 children below the age of 5 years were immunised at the latest drive organized by CSMIA on June 27. Even during the pandemic, the airport has continued to organize initiatives and programmes which benefit the passengers and personnel in multiple capacities.

In addition to providing support to the government to conduct programmes, CSMIA has also taken up the initiative to ensure complete vaccination of the airport employees against COVID-19 as an effort towards achieving greater goals of a maximum immunisation in India across diseases.