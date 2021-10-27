Mumbai cruise drugs case: NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh 'requests' KV Gosavi, Prabhakar Sail to join investigation

NCB's Deputy Director General (DDG)-northern region Gyaneshwar Singh, who is heading the departmental vigilance probe into the allegations of extortion against the agency's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, has on Wednesday requested witnesses in the Mumbai cruise drugs case--KV Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail--to join the investigation.

"Through media, I request them (KV Gosavi & Prabhakar Sail who are witnesses in drugs-on-cruise case) to join the investigation & give evidence before the special enquiry team which is camping at CRPF mess in Bandra, Mumbai," Singh said.

For the unversed, the five-member vigilance probe team, which landed in Mumbai in the morning, started its probe and collected some documents and recordings from the NCB office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.

The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by Prabhakar Sail, in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Sameer Wankhede, to let off Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Singh said the five-member enquiry team today started investigation into allegations levelled by Sail through an affidavit. "We requested Southwest region office to get notice served to key witnesses KV Gosavi & Sail but they couldn't be contacted," he added.

Besdies, Singh further said that they questioned Wankhede for about four hours today. "He put forward many facts before the team. If necessary, more evidence & documents will be sought from him," he said. Meanwhile, Wankhede will remain the investigating officer in the high-profile case until substantial information is found against him, added Singh.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:32 PM IST