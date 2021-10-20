Mumbai cruise drug bust case: NCB submits WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in court

Ahead of bail hearing today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted WhatsApp chats of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the court.

As per the NCB, the police have found drug-related chats exchanged between Khan and a debut actress. "Police have found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut actress," NCB officials told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's Lawyer Amit Desai argued that NCB didn't recover contraband or money from Khan, which could've been used to purchase drugs. There are no WhatsApp chats about drugs on the cruise, reported Live Law.

The Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday will pronounce its orders on the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case.

Aryan Khan (23) is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison here after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

(With inputs from ANI)

