Mumbai: Crorepati constable, wife booked in Rs 12 cr disproportionate assets case by ACB

The Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday booked a police constable and his wife for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 12.65 crore beyond their known source of incomes. The ‘crorepati’ constable has several flats, a bungalow and agricultural land, ACB sources said.

The accused police constable and his wife have been identified as Suresh Bamne, posted with the Local Arms Division at Naigaon and Lata. Bamne had served in the Crime Branch and Anti-Terrorism Squad as well, ACB sources said.

In their FIR, the ACB has alleged that Bamne, while in government service, from 2000 to 2018, had misused his official position and amassed assets worth Rs 12.65 crore, which is 1,512 per cent more than his known sources of income. It has been alleged that Lata had assisted her husband in the said crime.

“Bamne has four flats in Wadala, a bungalow in Kharghar and has agricultural land in Sangli. Analysis of his bank account details revealed that there were transactions of Rs 8 crore and remaining is immovable property. Some of the properties are in the name of Bamne’s wife, though she does not have any business as such and there are huge transactions in her bank account as well,” said an ACB source.

According to ACB officers, a complaint was received in 2018 against Bamne that he had acquired assets beyond his known sources of his income. “We then initiated a discreet enquiry into the complaint and found details of the assets acquired by the Bamnes. Then an open enquiry was conducted and now a formal criminal offence has been registered in the matter. As of now, no arrest has been made in the case,” said the officer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:01 AM IST