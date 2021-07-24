Mumbai crime watch: Undeclared goods worth Rs 3 cr seized at airport

Mumbai: In two separate cases, the customs department at the international airport seized undeclared goods valued at Rs 3 crore and intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai with crude gold rods worth Rs 15.40 lakh on Saturday.

According to the officials, a consignment of undeclared goods consisting of 160 Limited Edition Apple Watch Series 6, 600 pieces of Apple Air-Pods Pro and garments of Pakistan origin, collectively amounting to Rs 3 crore were seized.

“We are trying to find out more details about where was this consignment going and who was it meant for,” said a Customs official.

Meanwhile, the officials also intercepted an Indian passenger who arrived from Dubai on July 22 and recovered 24 karat crude gold rods, weighing 348 gm and valued at Rs 15.40 lakh.

“The smuggled gold was concealed inside a speaker and baggage of the passenger. While frisking his luggage, the cops found the gold. We are probing into the case. We are trying to find out who had provided him the gold and who was it suppose to be given to. We are also investigating if the passenger was part of any gold smuggling racket and if he was involved in such cases in the past,” the official said.