Mumbai crime watch: Social worker assaulted for informing police about illegal gutka sale

Mumbai: The JJ Marg police booked seven persons for allegedly attacking a local social worker for informing police about their alleged gutka selling. His tip-off led to police raid and seizure of gutka. According to the police, the incident took place on December 16, when the victim had gone to the police station to meet a police officer. When he left the police station, the accused followed him and confronted him whether he had passed the information about their illicit malpractices.

This led to an argument which further escalated when they started to hit him. According to the police, victim sounded an alarm and a police patrolling nearby rushed for his rescue, they nabbed the two while the rest escaped, said the police. “On Monday the victim approached us after which an offence of assault, criminal intimidation, rioting and other sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered,” said police.