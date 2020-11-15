Mumbai crime watch: Senior citizen booked for rape and cheating woman

Mumbai: The Amboli Police have booked a senior citizen under the charges of rape and cheating a 40-year-old woman to the tune of Rs 21 lakh. The accused, a garment businessman, had raped the woman on the pretext of marriage and took the amount to buy a house for the couple. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the accused, a 64-year-old businessman from Andheri, had promised the complainant, a former employee at his store, of giving her the property if she agreed to look after him and indulge in sexual activities. The woman agreed. Soon, the accused convinced the woman to buy a house in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme worth Rs 21 lakh in 2018 and promised to broker the deal from his end.

The accused offered to buy the house on her behalf and the woman paid Rs 17 lakh after selling her jewellery. While the accused had promised to pay the remaining Rs 4 lakh from his side, she ended up paying that too over the course of two years. Earlier this year, when the woman demanded documents of her property, the accused compelled her to give sexual favours.

This sexual exploitation went on for the next four months, after which she got fed up and approached Amboli Police. Accordingly, he was booked under relevant sections of IPC for cheating and rape. –Staff Reporter

Police said that investigation is underway and arrest will be made after due verification.