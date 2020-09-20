Mumbai Crime Watch: One held near Nepal border for murder of carpenter in Dongri

The Dongri police have arrested a person near the Nepal border in connection with a murder case. The accused identified as Bablu Yadav, 29, allegedly killed his labourer over a monetary dispute last week and had fled the city.

On September 15, Dongri police received a message that a person was lying in a pool of blood on the 14th floor of Al Ameer Apartment in Dongri. The police team reached the spot and rushed him to JJ hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. During investigation, the deceased, who was identified as Mukesh Gupta, 25, a carpenter working in the flat. Since his death, the contractor, Bablu Yadav, who had hired Gupta was missing along with another carpenter named Talib Raeen. During investigation, the police team learnt that there was a monetary dispute between Yadav and Gupta which could have been the reason for murder.

The Police tried to trace both Yadav and Raeen however, both had switched off their mobile phones and escaped. A police team was then sent to Yadav's hometown in Mirganj. However, by the time the police team could reach, Yadav had already crossed the border and had entered Nepal.

The police team then waited there for few days. "Meantime the accused had spent all his money and had contacted his friends and family members for money, our team then tactfully convinced him to return. However, the accused suspecting that police were waiting for him, took the jungle route, but our team was ready and arrested him after a chase," said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dongri division, Avinash Dharmadhikari.

Yadav who was brought to Mumbai on Sunday was produced before the court which remanded him police custody till September 24. The second accused in the case Raeen is still at large.