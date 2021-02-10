Mumbai Crime Watch: Nine booked for killing man in Ghatkopar

Nine people allegedly killed a 33-year-old man and severely injured his brother in a night brawl between two groups in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Tuesday. People from both sides sustained injuries in the brawl, said police. Following the incident, the Ghatkopar police have so far arrested two people for murder, rioting and unlawful assembly.



According to the police, the people involved stay in the same area near Sanjay Nagar in Ghatkopar and often fight with each other over petty issues. The incident took place on Tuesday night at around 9.30 pm when the deceased, Kayyub Shaikh and his brother Abdul Shaikh, 30 were passing through Macchi Galli. Around nine men allegedly attacked them with swords and choppers. In retaliation the Shaikh brothers attacked them, said police.

During the incident, the accused allegedly stabbed Kayyub in his chest with a chopper following which he died, while his brother along with the attackers sustained injuries, said police.

"Soon after the incident we arrested two accused while further investigation was underway," said Jitendra Agarkar, senior inspector of Ghatkopar police station.

Following the incident, the Ghatkopar police have so far booked nine attackers including brothers named Taufik, Babla and Mohasin under the charges of murder (302), attempt to murder (307) along with relevant sections of rioting of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

