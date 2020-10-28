Mumbai Crime Watch: Man held with Mephedrone worth Rs 30 lakh

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 30 lakh from a 47-year old man on Tuesday night.

According to the ANC officials, during routine patrolling on Tuesday night they apprehended a person named Abdul Ansari from Tank Street in Fort after his movements were found to be suspicions. During his search 300 grams of MD was recovered.

According to the ANC officials, multiple cases under the NDPS Act were previously registered against him and he was a big supplier of narcotics substances to the city, said police.