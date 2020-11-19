Mumbai crime watch: Man held for threatening to blow US consulate to implicate woman for denying marriage proposal

The Cuffe Parade police has arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly threatened to blow up the US Consulate, Saudi Arabian embassy and a school in Versova. The accused Sujit Gidwani wanted to implicate a 23-year-old woman who turned down his marriage proposal. In order to teach her a lesson, the accused wrote letters with her name, said police.

According to the police, Gidwani wanted to tie knot with a woman he met on a dating app a year ago. The two used to chat and remained in touch for a year; however, when he approached her with a marriage proposal, she turned him down, saying she has a boyfriend and would marry him soon. Enraged by her refusal, Gidwani decided to teach her a lesson.

He then wrote letters to the US Consulate in Bandra Kurla Complex, Saudi Arabian embassy in Cuffe Parade and to a school in Versova and threatened to bomb them. The letters, which were received last week through post, were purportedly written by the woman, her name, contact number and her residential address were mentioned in the letters.

As soon as the Saudi Arabian embassy alerted the Cuffe Parade police, they registered an offence of intentional insult (504) and criminal intimidation (506, 2) of the Indian Penal Code. While a same offence was registered at the BKC police for threatening the US Consulate.